No. 14 West Virginia looks for season sweep in Lubbock on Tuesday

Downed TTU on Jan 25, 88-87
Mac McClung
Mac McClung(Dale Sparks/ WVU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Newly ranked No. 14 West Virginia hits the road for Lubbock, Texas to meet No. 7 Texas Tech on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on ESPN

The Mountaineers defeated the Red Raiders 88-87 on January 25 on a game-winning lay up with 6 seconds to go from sophomore guard Deuce McBride.

The Red Raiders have not lost a game since then with wins over LSU, No. 9 Oklahoma and this weekend they defeated Kansas State, 73-62.

Georgetown transfer guard Mac McClung continues to lead them in scoring with 17 a game. He scored 30 against the Mountaineer in January.

SCHEDULE UPDATE

The Mountaineers two games against Baylor (Feb. 15) and at Baylor (Feb. 18) have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bears program.

