Advertisement

Police arrest Fairmont man for alleged attempted murder

Antonio Cottingham
Antonio Cottingham(Fairmont Police Department)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police officers arrested Antonio Cottigham of Fairmont Sunday evening after an alleged attempted murder.

According to the Fairmont Police Department (FPD), On Sunday, Feb. 7, at approximately 8:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Walnut Avenue for a reported shots fired complaint.

Officer concluded 34-year-old Cottingham intentionally fired several shots at two unarmed individuals, striking one individual multiple times.

Cottingham was taken into custody, without incident, early Monday morning, police say.

Cottingham has been charged with Attempted Murder, Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

He is currently on supervised release for federal firearm violations.

Aspects of this case are still being investigated, police tell 5 News.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

from physical abuse
Family friend shares memory of Braxton County three-year-old boy who died
2 vehicle accident reported Friday morning
Two Vehicle Crash near Valley Head, WV
Timothy Blackburn hugs his daughter, Nova, for the first time in over a year.
Soldier returns home from Guantanamo Bay
arrested for pipe bomb
Marion County man arrested after deputies found a pipe bomb in vehicle
Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. developed a rare illness after contracting COVID-19.
8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital

Latest News

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center continued to create virtual concerts for March amid...
High School musicians to be featured in March Robinson Grand series
from physical abuse
Family friend shares memory of Braxton County three-year-old boy who died
McBride's Career-High 29 Powers No. 17 WVU Over No. 23 Kansas, 91-79
McBride's Career-High 29 Powers No. 17 WVU Over No. 23 Kansas, 91-79
With an uptick in West Virginians that wanted to be vaccinated, Senator Joe Manchin stopped in...
Senator Manchin visits Marion County’s COVID-19 vaccination location