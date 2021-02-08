Police arrest Fairmont man for alleged attempted murder

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police officers arrested Antonio Cottigham of Fairmont Sunday evening after an alleged attempted murder.

According to the Fairmont Police Department (FPD), On Sunday, Feb. 7, at approximately 8:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Walnut Avenue for a reported shots fired complaint.

Officer concluded 34-year-old Cottingham intentionally fired several shots at two unarmed individuals, striking one individual multiple times.

Cottingham was taken into custody, without incident, early Monday morning, police say.

Cottingham has been charged with Attempted Murder, Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

He is currently on supervised release for federal firearm violations.

Aspects of this case are still being investigated, police tell 5 News.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.