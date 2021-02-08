Advertisement

Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery “prank” for a YouTube video.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25 p.m., where 23-year-old David Starnes Jr. admitted shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery when they approached a group of people with butcher knives. Starnes said he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks to defend himself and others.

No one has been charged in Wilks’ death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

from physical abuse
Family friend shares memory of Braxton County three-year-old boy who died
2 vehicle accident reported Friday morning
Two Vehicle Crash near Valley Head, WV
Timothy Blackburn hugs his daughter, Nova, for the first time in over a year.
Soldier returns home from Guantanamo Bay
arrested for pipe bomb
Marion County man arrested after deputies found a pipe bomb in vehicle
Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. developed a rare illness after contracting COVID-19.
8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital

Latest News

From Sunday night to Thursday morning, 75-year-old Janet Ward says she was trapped in a parking...
Woman, 75, rescued after snow traps her in van for 5 days
The woman said she’s thankful for the community who came out to help her and her faith that got...
Packed snow from plows traps 75-year-old NJ woman in van for days
Antonio Cottingham
Police arrest Fairmont man for alleged attempted murder
The NFL invited 7,500 doctors and nurses to attend the big game as a way to thank them for...
Fla. healthcare workers head to Super Bowl after hard work during pandemic