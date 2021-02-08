Richard “Dick” Joseph York Richard “Dick” Joseph York, 83, of Lost Creek, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s residence with all four of his children by his side on Sunday, February 7, 2021. He was previously under the compassionate care of Clarksburg Rehabilitation and Nursing and currently under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice. He was born in Waterville, ME, a son of the late Joseph K. and Eleanor Mae Wilcox York. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Theresa Lorraine Craft York; second wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Spilburger York; one infant daughter, Agnes Regina York; one grandson, Thomas Craig; his only beloved sister, Donna Marie York Burrill Grisby; and one nephew, Carl Burrill; Dick is survived by four children: Mary Ann Posey and husband, Dennis, of Lost Creek, Richard James York and wife, Sandy, of Weston, Anne Marie Montgomery and husband, Mark, of Fairmont, and Jennifer Darlene Craig and husband, Greg, of Weston; ten grandchildren: Ricky York, Stephen Warner, Cassandra, Savannah and Hunter Craig, Morgan and Ashlie Montgomery, Cheryl Parker, and Shayla and Shanli Posey; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Dick retired as an Engineman First Class E-6 in the United States Navy with twenty years of service. After serving in Vietnam, Dick moved to Weston where he worked most of his life as a small engine mechanic. Dick was Catholic by faith. He enjoyed telling Navy stories, watching Westerns with his neighbor Gary, and hanging out with his friends at B & S in West Milford. Most of all, Dick loved being surrounded by his children and grandchildren who he loved with all his heart. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Roman Catholic Rites will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday with Father Douglas Ondeck officiating. The United States Navy and Lewis County Honor Guard will accord full military honors. Following services, Dick’s request for cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Richard “Dick” Joseph York and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

