Robert Antonio (Bob) Alonso On the afternoon of February 6, 2021, Robert Antonio (Bob) Alonso, 79, passed away peacefully at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, due to complications of Covid-19. He was born on September, 1941 in Denora, PA, a son of the late Ramon Alonso and Leila Josephine Gonzalez Alonso. He is survived by his fiancé, Pamela (Pammie) Hall, Flemington; his 2 sons, Robert (Tony) Alonso, II and wife Judi, Clarksburg, and Michael (Todd) Alonso and wife Christina, Flemington, his daughter Letitia (Tish) Alonso and her companion Ivy Paugh, Bridgeport. He is also survived by his stepsons Mark Hall and wife Wendy, Charleston, WV, Jason and Wife Carla Houston, TX, and Justin Hall, Charleston, WV; his grandchildren, Allie Caplan and her husband Spencer, Bridgeport, Allura and her husband Devon, Palmyra Pa, Christian and his wife Emma, Greenville, SC, Justus and Jaelyn Campbell, Bridgeport, Lauren and Rob Whitehead, Winchester VA, Victoria Giffen, Virginia Beach, VA, Trey and Dylan Hall, Charleston, WV. Also surviving are his great grandchildren, Lyhla and Raelynn Caplan, Bridgeport and Adeline Whitehead, Winchester, VA; his brothers and sisters, Mary Talerico and Patty Alonso, Bridgeport, WV Leila Blair, Clarksburg, Lloyd Alonso, Cocoa Beach, Fl, Dave Alonso, Bridgeport and many, many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Donna Alonso; three brothers Jack Alonso, Jose Alonzo and William Bill Alonzo and one sister Margaret Golden. Bob grew up 1 of 10 children, he had 4 sisters and 5 brothers. He attended Notre Dame High School, Clarksburg, WV and at the age of 17 joined the United States Marine Corps. He faced many trials and tribulations throughout his life to which he handled with poise and determination. He was a member of the Elks and the Moose for many years where he enjoyed playing Bingo, tip jars and happy hour. Bob was in the Carpenters union for most of his life and worked for the construction companies, Mellon Stuart and T’maro Corporation as Superintendent where he was credited for his hard work and dedication to both companies and was a very valuable asset to the success of both. He also worked outside sales for Foster Supply where he would later decide to pursue his dream of owning his own construction company. With his perseverance, and the backing by special friends Ron Foster, Bill Bare and Chuck King, A.A.M.C., was Incorporated in 1996. The company had a successful 17 years in the construction industry, and the business was dissolved in 2013. Bob enjoyed deep sea fishing, hunting, cooking, canning, entertaining and spending time with his family. He was known by many for making the best Spanish Sausage around and for those lucky enough to get to indulge, some of the best Morcilla ever eaten. He was an avid car collector and enjoyed his many trips to West Palm Beach, FL for the Barrett-Jackson Automobile Auctions. Over the past 4 years he has had two bouts with lung cancer for which he underwent surgery on two occasions, had chemotherapy and radiation and lived daily with COPD requiring him to have oxygen 24/7. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses that cared for their loved one during such a horrific pandemic. We believe that during his extended stay in the hospital, he received the utmost care and for that we are forever thankful. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 2-8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Randy Alonso presiding. Entombment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery, Shinnston with Military Honors by the Harrison County Honor Guard.

