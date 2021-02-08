Stephen “Steve” William Alfred Stephen “Steve” William Alfred, 63, of Weston passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, February 7, 2021. He was born in Weston on November 2, 1957, a son of the late George William Alfred and Sarah Davita Rohr Alfred Kisner. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by one nephew, George Stanley O’Dell. Steve is survived by three sisters: Susan Alfred Lydon and husband, Edward, of Weston, Nancy Alfred of Bridgeport, and Kathy Alfred Amodio and husband, Larry, of Bridgeport; one brother, Michael “Mike” Alfred and wife, Debra, of Weston; a very special cousin, Patricia Alfred Smith and husband, Larry, of Weston; eight nieces: Joyce Lydon White and husband, Kevin, of Martinsburg, Nancy Lydon Campbell and husband, Douglas, of Raleigh, NC, Janice Lydon of Weston, Audra O’Dell of Bridgeport, Traci Amodio of Henderson, TN, Stephanie Alfred Smith and husband, Brian, of Libertyville, IL, Courtney Gissy Moore and husband, Jerry, of Boiling Springs, SC, and Tyressa Jane Rohrbough of Weston; one nephew, Chad Amodio and wife, Rachel, of Fort Mill, SC; four great-nephews; and six great-nieces. Steve graduated from Lewis County High School in 1976 and was Catholic by faith. He was working at Perryman Company in Washington, PA, when his father fell ill. Steve immediately and without hesitation left his job to come home and lovingly care for his best friend. After his father’s passing, Steve went to work at NAPA Auto Parts in Weston. Last fall Steve retired from NAPA in order to care for his farm which he loved dearly. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved to hunt, and recently rekindled his love of go-cart racing. Steve had a talent as a “shade tree mechanic”. Whether he was working on cars, four-wheelers, farm equipment, or go-carts, his friends and family depended on him to keep their wheels turning. His beautiful smile and gentle kindness will be missed by family and friends. Steve’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Stephen “Steve” William Alfred. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

