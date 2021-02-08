Susan Louise Randall, 92, died at home surrounded by her family on February 6, 2021. Susan was born on February 2, 1929, in Glenville, WV a daughter of the late Jess and Nellie (Hess) Furr. Susan married World War II Veteran, Ralph E. Randall, on April 8, 1950. Susan and Ralph moved to the Hide-A-Way in 1953 and it has been her lifelong home. Susan was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ralph and three sisters, Marie (Adrion) Jenkins, Helen (Robert) Snyder, and Ruby (Emwood) Thompson. Also preceding her in death were lifelong friends Antonio, Dora and Charles Petitto, as well as Michael Petitto who was like a son to her.Susan is survived by her niece, Carrie Russell and her husband James of Clinton, Ohio in addition to their children and grandchildren: Kimberly Russell and her daughter Courtney Croft, Diane and Rick Onken, and James Jr. and Monica Russell and their children Madeleine and Tre; as well as several other nieces and nephews. She was also the most treasured Aunt Susie to her Hide-A-Way family, Karen, Aaron, Sarah, Annie, and Maggie Petitto. Susan was Methodist by faith.Family and friends may call to the Chapel of Peace at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm where a graveside service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2:00 pm with James R. Russell, Jr., Esq. officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

