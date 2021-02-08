Two of City’s Most Heavily Utilized Areas to Potentially See Thousands in Upgrades with Council Approval

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (Connect Bridgeport) -An agenda short on items will be long on issues involving safety at tonight’s meeting of the Bridgeport City Council.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. There is no work session scheduled.

Council will be asked to consider an act on a contract involving two of the most heavily utilized areas under the city auspices – the Benedum Civic Center and Deegan Lake. The contract will address both areas.

In front of Council will be a contract from Alco Fence Company of Fairmont. The contract is for $14,386 and will feature chain link fencing and ornamental fencing.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth, both are safety related. And although he said both are needed, the changes are not fixing an area where there has been an issue.

“This is precautionary, but at the same time it is something we need to do,” said Shuttleworth.

At the Civic Center, there is an area next to the courtyard just behind the foundation area where a retaining wall exists between the Civic Center and the Bridgeport City Pool. It is an area that features shrubbery.

“There is an area there that feature railing original to building. It does not meet the current code for height,” said Shuttleworth. “It will be replaced with a four-foot section of produce from (Alco).”

Thus, the “ornamental fencing” that is listed on the agenda will go in place. The current railing is roughly 65 years old.

At Deegan Lake, the fencing in question will be of the chain link variety. This one will likely not be as noticeable but will help prevent the possibility of an accident.

“There is an area at Deegan Lake near the spillway that was brought up during a safety meeting where there is no barrier. It’s not easily accessible, but if you’re in that area there is a five- or six-foot drop off to the spillway,” said Shuttleworth. “The area used to be covered with brush and that brush has been removed so we don’t wany any child or anyone that might be fishing to fall into that area.”

Council will also look to approve reappointments to a pair of boards. Dan Ferrell will be looked to serve a term that will expire June 30, 2022 on the Bridgeport Library Board, while Doug Gray will be considered for reappointment for a three-year term to the Bridgeport Planning Commission.

The only other item on the agenda is approve a change order for Terradon Corporation out of Nitro. The company is seeking a change order to continue construction management and special management services to The Bridge Sports Complex.

Council also has as a regular item on the agenda discussion and action on items involving The Bridge. That item has not been taken up recently.

There will also be a report by Mayor Andy Lang. That will be followed by a report from City Manager Randy Wetmore.

The meeting is open to the public. There will be a forum near the start of the meeting for anyone wishing to address the city’s governing body.

