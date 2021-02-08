Advertisement

Update: Human remains identified near Decker’s Creek Rail-Trail

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Morgantown Police discovered human remains near the Decker’s Creek Rail-Trail and the I-68 overpass on Oct. 7. around 6 pm, according to officials. Officers said that two volunteers of Friends of Decker’s Creek were cleaning a camp site along the Rail-Trail when they discovered human remains inside of an old coke oven in a wooded area near the Rail-Trail.

Police have identified the deceased as Brandy Cullum, 26 years of age, of Parkersburg. Cullum was reported missing on Sept. 4, 2020.

The West Virginia State Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death to be from natural causes resulting from a pre-existing medical condition. The investigation into this incident is closed.

