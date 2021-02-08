Vehicle accident reported on Point Mountain

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, along with Valley Head VFD and Randolph County EMS responded to a vehicle accident on Point Mountain outside of Valley Head on the evening of Friday February 5, 2021. According to law enforcement, a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, operated by Robert Edmond II, veered from the roadway and turned over onto it’s top. Upon investigation and evaluation, driver Edmond II was cited and arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (D.U.I.). Deputy B.M. Roy was the arresting officer at the scene. The driver was taken to Davis Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, and was subsequently transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail to await arraignment.

