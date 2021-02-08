Advertisement

Vehicle accident reported on Point Mountain

A Dodge truck overturned in an alleged DUI case.
A Dodge truck overturned in an alleged DUI case.(WDTV)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, along with Valley Head VFD and Randolph County EMS responded to a vehicle accident on Point Mountain outside of Valley Head on the evening of Friday February 5, 2021. According to law enforcement, a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, operated by Robert Edmond II, veered from the roadway and turned over onto it’s top. Upon investigation and evaluation, driver Edmond II was cited and arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (D.U.I.). Deputy B.M. Roy was the arresting officer at the scene. The driver was taken to Davis Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, and was subsequently transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail to await arraignment.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

from physical abuse
Family friend shares memory of Braxton County three-year-old boy who died
Antonio Cottingham
Police arrest Fairmont man for alleged attempted murder
2 vehicle accident reported Friday morning
Two Vehicle Crash near Valley Head, WV
Timothy Blackburn hugs his daughter, Nova, for the first time in over a year.
Soldier returns home from Guantanamo Bay
arrested for pipe bomb
Marion County man arrested after deputies found a pipe bomb in vehicle

Latest News

Human Remains-Decker's Creek
Update: Human remains identified near Decker’s Creek Rail-Trail
Human Remains-Decker's Creek
Update: Police identify human remains found in Morgantown
Fairmont State University campus
FSU launches spring semester COVID-19 surveillance testing program
Benedum Civic Center
Bridgeport City Council to consider fencing two heavily heavily frequented areas