West Virginia women’s basketball up to No. 19 in AP Top 25

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer women’s basketball (15-2) has climbed two spots to No. 19 in the latest AP women’s basketball Top 25.

POLL ALERT: South Carolina returns to No. 1 in women's college basketball AP Top 25, showdown with No. 2 UConn looming.



Full poll >> https://t.co/xix4ymQLJh



More coverage >> https://t.co/F9iVr3MORu pic.twitter.com/Ki14Wi7VDV — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 8, 2021

West Virginia has won 10 straight contests and 9 in the Big 12. Last week, West Virginia defeated Iowa State at home 65-56 before notching an 81-75 victory at Texas to sweep the season series with the Longhorns.

The Mountaineers host Kansas on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

