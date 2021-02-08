West Virginia women’s basketball up to No. 19 in AP Top 25
Have won 10 straight games
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer women’s basketball (15-2) has climbed two spots to No. 19 in the latest AP women’s basketball Top 25.
West Virginia has won 10 straight contests and 9 in the Big 12. Last week, West Virginia defeated Iowa State at home 65-56 before notching an 81-75 victory at Texas to sweep the season series with the Longhorns.
The Mountaineers host Kansas on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
