William Wilford “Bill” Norman William Wilford “Bill” Norman, 73, of Horner went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, February 5, 2021. He passed in the comfort of his own home and surrounded by loving family. He was born in Weston on October 24, 1947, a son of the late Lawrence Corder and Gray Holden Norman. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Wilford and Effie Norman; maternal grandparents: William and Dollie Holden; step-granddaughter, Tiffany Dawn Riggleman; special aunt and uncle: Wilma and Frances Rinehart; best hunting/fishing buddy, Ralph Meeks; and dear friend/neighbor, George Cumberledge. On May 23, 1985, Bill married the love of his life, Retha Gray Riley. Together they shared 35 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly. Bill is survived by his wife, Retha Norman of Horner; two step-daughters he loved as his own: Roberta Ford and husband, Mike, of Weston, and Kristi Carder and husband, Kevin, of Camden; three step-grandchildren: Brandon Carder, Tanner Carder and companion, Beth Freeman, and Micah Ford; brother-in-law, Nelson Kincaid and wife, Judy, of Camden; two special cousins: Howard Rinehart of Amherst, OH, and Linda Karon and husband, Mark, of Wellington, FL; six close friends: Troy “Buddy” Brady of Hinkleville, Tommy Darnell of Buckhannon, Okey Bragg of Weston, Brooks Haymond of Buckhannon, Kevin Ables of Horner, and Keith Boggs of Walkersville; and five feline friends: Lacey Rachelle, Holly Rae, Callie Jo, Nicky, and Blackie. Bill graduated from Buckhannon-Upshur High School and was Methodist by faith. He spent 27 years employed with Moore Business Forms as a press operator until the company shut down. Bill then went to work for the WV Department of Highways in Buckhannon. He found his home at SW Jack Drilling Company driving a water truck and retired in 2004. Bill enjoyed volunteering his time with the Upshur County Sheriff Department as a Reserve Deputy and as an instructor for Hunter Education. He taught Hunter Education Classes for many years before moving to Lewis County in 2007. He was a 50 year member of the Franklin Lodge #7 A.F. & A.M. in Buckhannon. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed woodworking and made furniture, signs, and countless other items for around his and Retha’s home. He also liked hunting and reloading his own gun shells. Bill collected vintage minnow buckets and fishing reels and loved casting a line into any fishing hole. He was known as a “Mr. Fix-It” and was truly a jack-of-all-trades. Bill also enjoyed attending auctions at Stewarts Auctions. More than anything, Bill loved his family. He treasured spending time with Retha and always cherished her daughters and grandchildren as his own. He will be missed by all who knew him. Bill’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at Buttermilk-Kincaid Cemetery at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William Wilford “Bill” Norman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

