Advertisement

WVa seeks partners for summer child nutrition program

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education is looking for organizations to help feed children and provide supervised activities during the summer.

County boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit groups can participate in the federal Summer Food Service Program. It ensures that children in lower-income areas continue to receive free meals.

The department said 785 sites provided summer meals to kids last year.

“Supporting summer feeding sites in your community is one of the most important things you can do to ensure no child goes hungry this summer,” said state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch.

This year’s sites will be announced in June. Organizations interested in participating can contact the state Office of Child Nutrition at 304-558-3396.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

from physical abuse
Family friend shares memory of Braxton County three-year-old boy who died
Antonio Cottingham
Police arrest Fairmont man for alleged attempted murder
2 vehicle accident reported Friday morning
Two Vehicle Crash near Valley Head, WV
Timothy Blackburn hugs his daughter, Nova, for the first time in over a year.
Soldier returns home from Guantanamo Bay
arrested for pipe bomb
Marion County man arrested after deputies found a pipe bomb in vehicle

Latest News

An agenda short on items will be long on issues involving safety at tonight's meeting of the...
Two of City’s Most Heavily Utilized Areas to Potentially See Thousands in Upgrades with Council Approval
Fairmont State University campus
FSU launches spring semester COVID-19 surveillance testing program
Benedum Civic Center
Bridgeport City Council to consider fencing two heavily heavily frequented areas
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 8 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 8 2021 6 AM