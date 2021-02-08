WVU guard McBride named Big 12 Player of the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer sophomore guard Miles “Deuce” McBride has been named the Big 12 player of the week after notching a career-high 31 points in the win over Kansas.

McBride became the first WVU player to score 31 points with 7 rebounds and 7 assists in a game since Jerry West in 1960.

This is the first player of the week honor of McBride’s career.

He average 20 points in the Mountaineers two victories over Iowa State and KU while shooting 48-percent from the field and 57 percent from three.

