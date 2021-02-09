5 News visits King’s Pizza on National Pizza Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - What makes a really good pizza? Well, there’s no better day to ask than Tuesday, national pizza day! And there’s no better people to ask than the kind folks at King’s Pizza.

The owners of King’s Pizza, the Hernandez family, have been making quality pies for more than 15 years.

“Our dough - so, we make it ourselves, ya know? We have to make it in a special way. Like, the same with our sauce. Like our sauce and our bread are the main ingredients to make a good pizza. There’s no, like, packaged sauce or anything. Ya know, we actually cut up the tomatoes, we make our own sauce, we put a bunch of different things in it to make it the actual sauce they need for the pizza,” said Baldomor Hernandez.

Baldomor says fresh ingredients are the key to a classic pie, but what are some underappreciated pizzas that people may like to try?

“Buffalo chicken pizza is really good. I mean, it’s kind of underrated, it’s kind of overrated, like it’s in the middle. A lot of people know about it and a lot of people don’t know about it and I think that’s one of the pizzas that needs to be recognized more,” Hernandez said.

