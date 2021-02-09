Advertisement

5 News visits King’s Pizza on National Pizza Day

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - What makes a really good pizza? Well, there’s no better day to ask than Tuesday, national pizza day! And there’s no better people to ask than the kind folks at King’s Pizza.

The owners of King’s Pizza, the Hernandez family, have been making quality pies for more than 15 years.

“Our dough - so, we make it ourselves, ya know? We have to make it in a special way. Like, the same with our sauce. Like our sauce and our bread are the main ingredients to make a good pizza. There’s no, like, packaged sauce or anything. Ya know, we actually cut up the tomatoes, we make our own sauce, we put a bunch of different things in it to make it the actual sauce they need for the pizza,” said Baldomor Hernandez.

Baldomor says fresh ingredients are the key to a classic pie, but what are some underappreciated pizzas that people may like to try?

“Buffalo chicken pizza is really good. I mean, it’s kind of underrated, it’s kind of overrated, like it’s in the middle. A lot of people know about it and a lot of people don’t know about it and I think that’s one of the pizzas that needs to be recognized more,” Hernandez said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Cottingham
Police arrest Fairmont man for alleged attempted murder
from physical abuse
Family friend shares memory of Braxton County three-year-old boy who died
Human Remains-Decker's Creek
Update: Human remains identified near Decker’s Creek Rail-Trail
Benedum Civic Center
Bridgeport City Council to consider fencing two heavily heavily frequented areas
funeral attendance
Behind the mask: WV Batman says he has a similar story to Braxton County three-year-old boy who died-now inspiring others through his children’s book

Latest News

Keystone XL Pipeline
Senator Manchin writes letter urging President Biden to reconsider Keystone XL Pipeline decision
BlaineTurner Advertising Donates $25,000 to United Health Foundation
BlaineTurner advertising donates $25,000 to United Health Foundation
Day of Giving
Glenville State College holding fourth annual ‘Day of Giving’
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 9 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 9 2021 12 PM