Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 9th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow begins early in the morning, and scattered mixed showers continue through the afternoon, tapering off in the evening, with about 1-2 inches of accumulation across the area. Tomorrow will be our last day in the 40s for a while. We see a drier evening hour, but much more snow is on the way. Around noon on Wednesday, snow pushes up into North Central West Virginia, and temperatures drop into the mid to low 30s for the remainder of the week. The snow continues to come down all night on Wednesday and all day on Thursday. We remain snowy overnight on Thursday and still see snow showers on Friday morning, which finally taper off during the afternoon and evening. There is still much discrepancy in the accumulation totals for all of the models, with anywhere from about 3-6 inches coming down in the lower elevations, and 6-12 inches in the upper elevations. Friday is dry, but still cold and cloudy, with temperatures in the low 30s. More snow pushes in late on Saturday morning, and sticks around through Sunday afternoon. Headed into Monday, polar air pushes into the area, and our temperatures may fall below 0.

Today: Morning flurries taper off in the evening. High: 38.

Tonight: Clouds continue to build and we cool down. Low: 23.

Wednesday: Snow begins in the afternoon. High: 34.

Thursday: Snowy all day. High: 32.

