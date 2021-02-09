Black Bears Release 2021 MLB Draft League Inaugural Schedule

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Wet Virginia Black Bears have released their 20201 inaugural schedule in the MLB Draft League.

The Black Bears will play a total of 68 games, 34 of which are at home. West Virginia will open its season May 24th at Monongalia County Ballpark against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Game times have not yet been announced and tickets aren’t available yet for any games during the 2021 season.

The team will play three summer weekends in July and one in August. Click here to find the full schedule of games.

“After missing a whole season of Black Bears baseball, it’s absolutely wonderful to have a schedule for the team as we continue the process of bringing baseball back to Monongalia County Ballpark,” said Black Bears General Manager Matt Drayer. “While there is still plenty of work to be done, just the ability to put Black Bears Opening Day on May 24 on our calendars gives us something to look forward to after far too long without having the team we love.”

Six teams will make up the newly-created MLB Draft League. The Black Bears will play the Scrappers, Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder and Williamsport Crosscutters. West Virginia’s roster will be made of draft-eligible collegiate players projected to be picked in this year’s MLB Draft.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.