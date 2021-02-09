BlaineTurner advertising donates $25,000 to United Health Foundation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - BlaineTurner Advertising (BTA), a full service marketing and public relations agency, presented a check for $25,000 to United Health Foundation (UHF), a not-for-profit corporation formed to help support the mission of United Hospital Center (UHC) in Bridgeport.

BTA says this donation will help support the construction of a state-of-the-art Women’s Health Center on the UHC campus, which will change the way women in North Central West Virginia access healthcare.

With the donation, BTA was recognized as the Platinum Sponsor for UHC 2nd Annual Pro-Am Golf Tournament, held on Monday, Sept. 28, at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.

“The agency is fully supportive of UHC’s dedication to population health,” said Sarah Rogers, President of BTA. “We are looking forward to supporting UHC’s programs for population health.”

