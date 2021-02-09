Blast from the past: Hostetler looks back at improbable run to Super Bowl XXV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 30 years ago, former Mountaineer quarterback Jeff Hostetler led the New York Giants to an improbable 20-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV.

Hostetler’s stat line: 20-of-32 for 222 yards and one touchdown. His teammate, running back Ottis Anderson garnered MVP honors with 102 yards and a touchdown. Hostetler doesn’t hold a grudge about that.

“All I was concerned about was winning that game, having been a starting quarterback and won the Super Bowl especially when I was the least experienced quarterback to take the field as far as a starter in the Super Bowl,” Hostetler said. “To be able to play really well and win the game and be part of it, that’s all that counts. I’ll let everyone else talk about MVPs and things like that. "

The Morgantown resident spent the first 6.5 years of his NFL career as a back up, and contemplated retirement just weeks before that.

Hostetler stepped in for the injured Phil Simms in 1991 and went on to play 7 more seasons in the NFL making stops with the Raiders and the Redskins along the way.

He currently resides in Morgantown with his wife, Vicky, daughter of his coach at West Virginia, Don Nehlen.

After winning the big game in 1991, Hostetler founded the Hoss Foundation to help families that are struggling to get through life and death situations with their children.

“Right now, we are involved with WVU Medicine Children’s hospital. It’s a brand new children’s hospital and we’re doing somethings on the top floor of the hospital that ties our Mountaineer athletes to our hospital and our kids.”

The sixth floor of the hospital is called the ‘I am a Mountaineer’ floor, and Hostetler is raising money to build the floor and help the families that have children as the hospital.

“I want to start a legacy here. Coach Nehlen & his wife Mack both recognized the importance between our athletes & the children’s hospital and started doing things at the spring game. I spent time at the hospital visiting kids and their families when I played here... As an athlete, you’re thinking everything revolves around how I perform out on the field. That interception, fumble or missed tackle really gets put in perspective when you go up there and you see some of the kids and what they are going through. On the reverse, those kids do some amazing things to us when we go up there. "

