Glenville State College holding fourth annual ‘Day of Giving’

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State College’s (GSC) Fourth Annual Day of Giving will be held on the College’s Founder’s Day, Friday, Feb. 19.

The twenty-four hour giving campaign will focus on raising money for areas of need on campus such as academics, athletics, scholarships, campus improvements, and more, the college announced.

The week of Founder’s Day, GSC students, faculty, and staff will have the opportunity to participate in giving opportunities such as the “Dough for Donuts” campaign for faculty and staff and the “Change for Change” campaign for students. The campus community is encouraged to take part in the many other opportunities to get involved such as matching gift opportunities, bonus challenges, thank you card writing, our “Thank a Donor” Day, participating in photo challenges, and sharing the campaign on social media.

“As we enter the 149th year of Glenville State College, we anticipate that 2021 will be our largest Day of Giving in the history of the College and we are thrilled to make it a success!” said Director of Fundraising, Ashley Knight. “This is a great opportunity to share the good work we are doing here at GSC and to help us continue to support our students for years to come.”

For additional information or to inquire about making a donation, contact Knight at Ashley.Knight@glenville.edu or (304) 462-6382. Visit www.glenville.edu/give/day-of-giving for fundraising project information and to donate online.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.