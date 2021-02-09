Glenville State’s Williams Has Historic Night at Frostburg State

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - Glenville State’s John Williams had one of the greatest nights in the history of Mountain East Conference basketball Monday.

The junior guard scored 52 points at Frostburg State, the second most in a single game in MEC history. The scoring output is also the most in a men’s or women’s single game this year in NCAA Division I, II and III.

Williams’ performance helped lead the Pioneers to a 131-104 victory over the Bobcats. GSC improves to 7-2 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

