Health officials report 416 new cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 416 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 125,522.

221,347 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 108,870 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,150.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Marion County, an 82-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Doddridge County, a 68-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, an 81-year old female from Barbour County, a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Logan County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 91-year old male from Pendleton County.

“We are thankful for our healthcare professionals, support staff and all on the front line who continue to do everything in their power to end COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to these families for their loss.”

DHHR officials said 14,756 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 304 patients are currently hospitalized, 109 patients are in ICU, and 50 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,151), Berkeley (9,279), Boone (1,493), Braxton (757), Brooke (1,945), Cabell (7,365), Calhoun (217), Clay (361), Doddridge (434), Fayette (2,514), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,328), Hampshire (1,452), Hancock (2,537), Hardy (1,244), Harrison (4,644), Jackson (1,616), Jefferson (3,456), Kanawha (11,487), Lewis (936), Lincoln (1,166), Logan (2,563), Marion (3,519), Marshall (2,925), Mason (1,714), McDowell (1,305), Mercer (4,029), Mineral (2,543), Mingo (2,027), Monongalia (7,398), Monroe (910), Morgan (892), Nicholas (1,106), Ohio (3,488), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (787), Pocahontas (570), Preston (2,461), Putnam (3,977), Raleigh (4,371), Randolph (2,289), Ritchie (585), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,043), Tucker (477), Tyler (596), Upshur (1,585), Wayne (2,496), Webster (278), Wetzel (1,032), Wirt (333), Wood (6,731), Wyoming (1,669).

