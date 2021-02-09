Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 9, 2021

Heavy snow and the potential of ice starting Wednesday night
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone! Our first little storm of the week has moved on out. We got some snow accumulation across our area, but much of it melted by the afternoon. Now all of our attention is focused on storm number 2. This storm will develop near the Gulf Coast, and pump plenty of moisture into our area. For us, this will be mostly a snow event starting tomorrow night through Friday morning. The National Weather Service currently has us under a Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow 2-4″ and the chance of some ice of 1/10″. This is a very fluid situation and some of these estimations could change depending on how the storm forms and evolves. To the southwest of us, Charleston could potentially see up to 1/4″ of ice. That is relevant because if the storm adjusts slightly more north, then that icing potential could come over us, we’ll keep an eye on it.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low 24

Wednesday: Cloudy then a wintry mix by evening: High 31

Thursday: Snow, heavy at times: High: 32

Friday: Morning snow then mostly cloudy: High: 34

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Cottingham
Police arrest Fairmont man for alleged attempted murder
from physical abuse
Family friend shares memory of Braxton County three-year-old boy who died
Human Remains-Decker's Creek
Update: Human remains identified near Decker’s Creek Rail-Trail
Benedum Civic Center
Bridgeport City Council to consider fencing two heavily heavily frequented areas
funeral attendance
Behind the mask: WV Batman says he has a similar story to Braxton County three-year-old boy who died-now inspiring others through his children’s book

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 9. 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 9. 2021
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | February 9th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 9 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 9 2021 12 PM
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 9th, 2021