Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone! Our first little storm of the week has moved on out. We got some snow accumulation across our area, but much of it melted by the afternoon. Now all of our attention is focused on storm number 2. This storm will develop near the Gulf Coast, and pump plenty of moisture into our area. For us, this will be mostly a snow event starting tomorrow night through Friday morning. The National Weather Service currently has us under a Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow 2-4″ and the chance of some ice of 1/10″. This is a very fluid situation and some of these estimations could change depending on how the storm forms and evolves. To the southwest of us, Charleston could potentially see up to 1/4″ of ice. That is relevant because if the storm adjusts slightly more north, then that icing potential could come over us, we’ll keep an eye on it.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low 24

Wednesday: Cloudy then a wintry mix by evening: High 31

Thursday: Snow, heavy at times: High: 32

Friday: Morning snow then mostly cloudy: High: 34

