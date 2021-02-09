Mason Dixon Elementary School temporarily goes remote after a third student tests positive for COVID-19

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Learning at Mason Dixon Elementary School of Monongalia County is temporarily going virtual after school officials say a third student tested positive for COVID-19.

Monongalia County Schools announced the elementary school will be on a virtual learning module until Feb. 22.

School officials say all three cases were linked to an outside event which resulted in a community spread.

