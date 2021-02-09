Morgantown Public Library System now offering digital library cards

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Public Library System is now accepting applications for digital library cards.

These cards allow access to the library’s online collections including, ebooks, audiobooks, comics, magazines, movies, music, along with genealogical research tools, tutor assistance, language lessons, and professional development training.

“It’s very exciting that we now have an easier way to connect the people of Monongalia county to our extensive collection of digital materials,” says Sarah Palfrey, Morgantown Public Library System director.

The library says this new service is a response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, which has increased demand for remote card access to the library’s digital collections. The cards were designed for individuals not yet comfortable entering public buildings or those homebound, the library is offering the digital library cards free-of-charge to any Monongalia county resident.

Those with general library cards do not need to sign up for this new card, as they already have access to both the library’s digital and physical collections.

To sign up remotely, email the application to askmympls@gmail.com. At this time, applications cannot be processed over the phone. Once the application is received, the patron will receive a library card and a welcome packet in the mail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.