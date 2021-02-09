Morgantown seeking poll workers for upcoming municipal election

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Clerk’s office announced it is seeking poll workers for the upcoming Municipal Election Day on April 27.

Poll workers must be registered to vote and will undergo training. They will receive $50 for attending the training and $150 for working on Election Day. The city says prior experience is not required.

If you are interested in being a poll worker in the city’s municipal election, you can apply by filling out the online Poll Worker application, or by contacting the City Clerk’s office by phone at 304-284-7434 or via email at cwade@morgantownwv.gov. The deadline to apply is 5:30 p.m. on March 29.

For more information about the upcoming election, visit the city’s election webpage at morgantownwv.gov/elections or contact the City Clerk’s office via telephone at 304-284-7434, or via email at cwade@morgantownwv.gov.

