No. 19 West Virginia looks for 11th straight win vs. Kansas Wednesday

Jayhawks are 3-7 in Big 12 play this season
Madisen Smith
Madisen Smith(Dale Sparks/WVU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer women’s basketball looks to continue their hot streak on Wednesday as Kansas (7-9) comes to town.

The Jayhawks are coming off their third win in Big 12 play on Saturday, 82-72 over TCU. In that game, senior forward Tina Stephens paced the Hawks with 20 points and freshman forward from Greece Ioanna Chatzileonti posted a 17&10 night.

Kansas is led in scoring by sophomore guard Holly Kersgeiter who’s averaging 15.7 points per game.

West Virginia (15-2) is currently in second place in the Big 12, with games against sub-500 KU & Oklahoma on deck before a rematch with No. 7 Baylor next Wednesday in Waco.

