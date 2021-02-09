Advertisement

No arrests made in relation to threatening letters sent to Trump supporters

Prosecutors have determined that the letters do not meet the criteria of a charging offense.
Prosecutors have determined that the letters do not meet the criteria of a charging offense.(WSAZ)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No charges will be filed in relation to threatening letters sent to Trump supporters in Putnam County.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, the author of the letters has been identified.

However, prosecutors have determined that the letters do not meet the criteria of a charging offense.

Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia called the letter “concerning and highly inappropriate,” but the law requires threats to be specific - and the letters don’t do that.

Sorsaia said, ““It’s something you don’t like getting in the mail. It’s something that’s concerning if you got in the mail. The person went right up to the line but didn’t cross it.”

To see our previous coverage of this story, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Cottingham
Police arrest Fairmont man for alleged attempted murder
from physical abuse
Family friend shares memory of Braxton County three-year-old boy who died
Human Remains-Decker's Creek
Update: Human remains identified near Decker’s Creek Rail-Trail
Benedum Civic Center
Bridgeport City Council to consider fencing two heavily heavily frequented areas
funeral attendance
Behind the mask: WV Batman says he has a similar story to Braxton County three-year-old boy who died-now inspiring others through his children’s book

Latest News

Elkins Mayor Suicide Prevention
Elkins Mayor Suicide Prevention
National Pizza Day
5 News visits King’s Pizza on National Pizza Day
Keystone XL Pipeline
Senator Manchin writes letter urging President Biden to reconsider Keystone XL Pipeline decision
BlaineTurner Advertising Donates $25,000 to United Health Foundation
BlaineTurner advertising donates $25,000 to United Health Foundation