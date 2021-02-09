Advertisement

Sneakers designed in honor of Obama on sale for $25,000

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of Nike sneakers inspired by former President Barack Obama will soon be up for grabs, but it will cost a pretty penny.

The sneakers will be sold on Sotheby’s Auction House website on Friday at 4:44 p.m. ET, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

The shoes are white with a dark blue Nike “swoosh” and the presidential logo is on the tongue flaps.

According to Sotheby’s, only two pairs of this special sneaker were made, adding the one for sale “was not owned or worn” by the former president.

The other pair was made for Obama in 2009.

An Obama spokesperson would not comment on the sale.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Cottingham
Police arrest Fairmont man for alleged attempted murder
from physical abuse
Family friend shares memory of Braxton County three-year-old boy who died
Human Remains-Decker's Creek
Update: Human remains identified near Decker’s Creek Rail-Trail
Benedum Civic Center
Bridgeport City Council to consider fencing two heavily heavily frequented areas
funeral attendance
Behind the mask: WV Batman says he has a similar story to Braxton County three-year-old boy who died-now inspiring others through his children’s book

Latest News

Brian A. Gallagher’s resignation, announced in a farewell note, takes effect March 1. The...
United Way Worldwide CEO Gallagher resigns amid turmoil
ACLU Jail Report
ACLU Jail Report
Tuesday's primary will be the final election for all judges in West Virginia, including the...
West Virginia Supreme Court denies claim against Gov. Justice over appointment of Del. Booth
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash
WV Supreme Court denies lawsuit regarding Del. Evans Seat
WV Supreme Court Denies lawsuit reguarding Del. Evans Seat