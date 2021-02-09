Advertisement

VonHandorf Leads No. 21 Fairmont State Past Concord, 90-68

Fighting Falcons improve to 6-2 overall
Fairmont State men's basketball
Fairmont State men's basketball(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cole VonHandorf scored a game-high 21 points as No. 21 Fairmont State cruised past Concord, 90-68.

The senior guard was 8 of 13 from the floor. Isaiah Sanders scored 16 points and Dale Bonner added 14 points.

Malik Johnson led the Mountain Lions with 19 points. Ethan Heller had 12.

With the victory, Fairmont State improves to 6-2 overall and has now won four of its last five games. The Fighting Falcons will be back in action Wednesday at Frostburg State. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

