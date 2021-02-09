VonHandorf Leads No. 21 Fairmont State Past Concord, 90-68

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cole VonHandorf scored a game-high 21 points as No. 21 Fairmont State cruised past Concord, 90-68.

The senior guard was 8 of 13 from the floor. Isaiah Sanders scored 16 points and Dale Bonner added 14 points.

Malik Johnson led the Mountain Lions with 19 points. Ethan Heller had 12.

With the victory, Fairmont State improves to 6-2 overall and has now won four of its last five games. The Fighting Falcons will be back in action Wednesday at Frostburg State. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.