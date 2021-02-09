Advertisement

West Virginia Supreme Court denies claim against Gov. Justice over appointment of Del. Booth

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Supreme Court has denied a claim by the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee against Governor Jim Justice for his actions to fill the seat of former Delegate Derrick Evans.

The Wayne County Republican Executive Committee filed a petition with the State Supreme Court over how the governor handled replacing Evans. However, on Tuesday, the oral argument in this matter was fully heard and the order was denied.

Governor Jim Justice appointed Josh Booth, of Kenova, to replace Del. Derrick Evans’ seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Evans resigned after federal prosecutors charged him for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

