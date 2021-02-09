Winter sports student-athletes return to the gym

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High school winter sports are back in the Mountain State.

Teams opened up their one-week conditioning period today before official preseason practices begin next Monday. All workouts must be under supervision of coaches.

Bridgeport girls basketball went back to work Monday. The Indians return three starters from last year’s team including All-State Third Team selections Gabby Reep and Paige Humble.

A year ago, the Indians reached the Class AA State Tournament as the No. 8 seed. The Tribe took No. 1 North Marion to overtime in the first round before falling, 58-49. Head coach Herman Pierson enters year two at the helm.

