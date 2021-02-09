Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Feb. 9

John Halterman: For many Americans, social security is only going to make up 35-40% of their pre-retirement income. And so what you have to ask yourself is, what am I gonna do to make up that gap? You know the first thing I would consider is maximizing your savings. Take advantage of the catch-up provisions that are allowed in a 401k. You know, don’t get caught up in age. Regardless of your age, the more you save, the better you’re going to be. Number two, consider working part-time in retirement. I know it might not be the perfect scenario, but if it’s going to provide you the lifestyle and freedom that you want, then definitely take advantage of it. And then number three, maybe you should delay taking social security because when you take it at age 62, you’re definitely getting a reduced amount and if you wait beyond 66 and a half, well, you’re going to end up increasing the amount. So that definitely will provide you more income. For more answers, call or visit our website today. You can watch Wisdom to Wealth every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday on 5News at 5:30.

