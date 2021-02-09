W.Va. Division of Highways hiring, some positions are local

W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WV DOH) recently posted immediate job openings on their site, some of which are in our area.

Locally, a particular emphasis is being placed on hiring engineer trainees at this time. Trainee positions are available in Weston, Elkins, Clarksburg, and Buckhannon.

Some of the applications close within five days from the original positing date.

For a full list of postings, visit the DOH website.

