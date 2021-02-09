WVU Adds Former Louisville Safeties Coach ShaDon Brown to Defensive Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has added ShaDon Brown to its defensive staff.

Brown spent the past two years as the safeties coach at Louisville. Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown has not announced what Brown’s official role will be. However, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports Brown is expected to be named co-defensive coordinator.

Source: Louisville safeties coach ShaDon Brown is leaving for West Virginia, where he's going to become the co-defensive coordinator. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 4, 2021

“I’m excited that ShaDon and his family will be joining the Mountaineer football family,” Neal Brown said. “I have known him for many years as we played at rival high schools in Danville, Kentucky. I have been impressed with the climb he has made during his career, first as a high school coach and now at the college level. He will be an outstanding addition to our staff with his ability as a coach and recruiter.”

Brown would fill the shoes of former WVU co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae who left for Georgia to become the Bulldogs’ defensive backs coach nearly two weeks ago. Before arriving at Louisville, Brown coached the secondary at Colorado for two seasons. He previously was the cornerbacks coach at Army in 2016 and coached cornerbacks/safeties at Wofford from 2011-2015.

