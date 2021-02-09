Advertisement

WVU r-senior guard Gondrezick named to Naismith Trophy Midseason team

Ranks third in the Big 12 with 21.5 points per game
Kysre Gondrezick
Kysre Gondrezick(Dale Sparks/ WVU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick has been named to the Naismith Trophy midseason team, honoring the top 30 players up for women’s player of the year.

Gondrezick is one of five players from the Big 12 on the list with Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack, Texas junior forward Charli Collier, Iowa State junior forward Ashley Joens and Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith.

She currently ranks third in the Big 12 and 20th nationally averaging 21.5 points per game. She’s led WVU in scoring in 12 of their 17 games this season and has scored 20 points 11 times.

