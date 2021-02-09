WVU r-senior guard Gondrezick named to Naismith Trophy Midseason team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick has been named to the Naismith Trophy midseason team, honoring the top 30 players up for women’s player of the year.

Gondrezick is one of five players from the Big 12 on the list with Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack, Texas junior forward Charli Collier, Iowa State junior forward Ashley Joens and Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith.

She currently ranks third in the Big 12 and 20th nationally averaging 21.5 points per game. She’s led WVU in scoring in 12 of their 17 games this season and has scored 20 points 11 times.

🛑STOP🛑



The @jerseymikes Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team just dropped❗️Check the link below for this lineup of the 30 stand-out players in all of women’s D1 🏀https://t.co/KWSGtNNw7P pic.twitter.com/5ify5smNui — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) February 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.