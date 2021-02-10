5 Sports Podcast Episode 5: Tyler Doanes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer senior second baseman & first team All-Big 12 preseason selection Tyler Doanes joins the 5 sports team on Episode 5 of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Topics discussed: The upcoming 2021 season for No. 14 Mountaineer baseball, Doanes “little guy” mentality, the Mountaineers magical NCAA tournament team in 2019 & more!

Click the video above to watch Episode 5 or listen on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts!

