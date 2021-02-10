ACLU-WV report finds West Virginia houses “nation’s deadliest jails”

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia released a report Monday analyzing the death rates among inmates in West Virginia compared to other states.

The ACLU report was spurred by reporting by Reuters. The 2020 Dying Inside project made pages of data available about the death rate in non-federal jails across the country. ACLU-WV director Joseph Cohen says they took that data and dived deeper, using information from the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety (now renamed the Department of Homeland Security).

“The jail death rate here is much higher than even amongst our neighbors in Appalachia,” Cohen said. “According to the information collected by Reuters, a person in jail in West Virginia is more than twice as likely to die than as a person in a jail across the border in Kentucky.”

In compiling the report, Cohen says they hope to spur reform in the jail systems. He contends that the death rate is a failure on the part of the state.

“The vast majority of people who are dying in West Virginia jails die within the first 30 days of being locked up. These are people who are overwhelmingly people who are awaiting trial they are people who must be presumed to have died innocent because they never had the chance to have a trial let alone be convicted,” Cohen said.

But the results of the analysis were called into question by Lawrence Messina, the communications director for the WV DHS.

This report ignores 40 percent of the U.S. jail population and therefore thousands of inmate deaths, undermining its conclusions regarding West Virginia. For 24 of the 44 states included in this data (six states were omitted), the focus was limited to 10 jails. West Virginia only has 10 jails, so 100 percent of its data was included. But for the other states, this approach excluded more than 2,600 jails along with more than 3,300 inmate deaths just from 2008 through 2016. This disparity among the sampling sizes hinders any general inferences that can be drawn. So does a review of the limited data itself. In none of the years covered were any of West Virginia’s jails the “deadliest” when measured by total deaths or by deaths per 1,000 inmates. None made the Top 10 in either ranking.

In response, Cohen explained that they are looking at death rates rather than deaths as divided by the population.

“I think [DHS] should be less concerned about trying to spin the facts in this report to make the, sort of, tired claim that this is ‘fake news’ and they should be spending more time and effort on trying to stop even a single preventable death,” Cohen said.

The full ACLU report is available online.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.