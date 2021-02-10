Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 10th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today starts with clouds, and we only warm up into the low to mid 30s. Snow pushes up into North Central West Virginia late in the afternoon or early evening, and temperatures drop into the mid to low 20s overnight. Snow continues to fall through the evening hour, and our temperatures will be stuck in the 30s for the remainder of the week. The snow comes down all night on Wednesday and all day on Thursday, and highs remain around freezing with cloudy skies. Snow falls overnight on Thursday as well, and we will still see snow showers on Friday morning, which finally taper off during the late morning. There is still much discrepancy in the accumulation totals for all of the models, but preliminary guesses are showing 1-3 inches south of Weston, and 4-5 inches north of Weston. Friday afternoon is dry, but still cold and cloudy, with temperatures in the low 30s. More showers push in on Saturday morning, and for now, these appear to be in the form of rain, but it is very possible that cold temperatures could change this precipitation type to snow as we move closer to the event. The showers end with some snow flurries on Sunday morning, and we dry out for the remainder of the day. Headed into Monday, polar air pushes into the area, so our overnight low may be in the single digits.

Today: A cold and cloudy day, with snow beginning in the early evening. High: 31.

Tonight: Snow continues through the night. Low: 24.

Thursday: Snow all day. High: 32.

Friday: Snowy morning, clearing in the afternoon. High: 34.

