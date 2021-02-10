Advertisement

Bridgeport High School student recognized for her volunteer work

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Molly Runner was selected as a Top Youth Volunteer in West Virginia by Prudential Spirit of Community Awards for her work at school and in the community.

“I heard my mom scream at the top of her lungs from downstairs. I thought something was wrong. Then she started jumping up and down and told me I won an award,” she said.

Runner was selected for her work in Vent an after-school suicide prevention program for teens in the area.

“It’s free for teens and we have a mental health professional in the room. We can get input from them. We wanted to create a safe space so that everyone can come together and relate to everyone,” she added.

Runner said she was inspired to become an advocate for mental health after her uncle died from suicide in 2014. She was diagnosed with Depression around the same time. She wanted to give others a place to feel safe to talk about their troubles.

She said her and her friends found the transition into high school to be difficult which was why they started Life League at Bridgeport High School.

“It would allow other students to get resources if they were having trouble. To get to know each other in a safe space,” Runner said.

Runner also helped organize the first Mental Health Fair in West Virginia that was held at the Meadowbrook Mall.

“It was for anyone that wanted and it had artwork and resources. It was such a really cool thing to be able to reach out to so many people, and let them know they’re loved,” she said.

Runner received a $2,500 scholarship as well as a silver medallion for her volunteer work.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
WV DOH hiring
W.Va. Division of Highways hiring, some positions are local
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
funeral attendance
Behind the mask: WV Batman says he has a similar story to Braxton County three-year-old boy who died-now inspiring others through his children’s book
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

West Virginia Celebrates 211 Day
West Virginia Celebrates 211 Day
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Bridgeport High School student recognized for her volunteer work
Bridgeport High School student recognized for her volunteer work
Still in the hot seat: Community leaders speak on passing Fairness Act after Mandt’s remarks
Still in the hot seat: Community leaders speak on passing Fairness Act after Mandt’s remarks