Bridgeport High School student recognized for her volunteer work

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Molly Runner was selected as a Top Youth Volunteer in West Virginia by Prudential Spirit of Community Awards for her work at school and in the community.

“I heard my mom scream at the top of her lungs from downstairs. I thought something was wrong. Then she started jumping up and down and told me I won an award,” she said.

Runner was selected for her work in Vent an after-school suicide prevention program for teens in the area.

“It’s free for teens and we have a mental health professional in the room. We can get input from them. We wanted to create a safe space so that everyone can come together and relate to everyone,” she added.

Runner said she was inspired to become an advocate for mental health after her uncle died from suicide in 2014. She was diagnosed with Depression around the same time. She wanted to give others a place to feel safe to talk about their troubles.

She said her and her friends found the transition into high school to be difficult which was why they started Life League at Bridgeport High School.

“It would allow other students to get resources if they were having trouble. To get to know each other in a safe space,” Runner said.

Runner also helped organize the first Mental Health Fair in West Virginia that was held at the Meadowbrook Mall.

“It was for anyone that wanted and it had artwork and resources. It was such a really cool thing to be able to reach out to so many people, and let them know they’re loved,” she said.

Runner received a $2,500 scholarship as well as a silver medallion for her volunteer work.

