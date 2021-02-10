FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As we approach Valentine’s Day, FBI officials are warning of scams that could lead to heartbreak, embarrassment and financial loss.

Romance scammers often create fake profiles on dating sites and apps or contact their targets through popular social media sites. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or IC3, romance scams, also called confidence fraud, affected more than 1,600 people in West Virginia in 2020, up from 1,200 people in 2019. This resulted in losses totaling $4.8 million dollars in 2020.

“These scammers are not only out to break your heart but they will also break your bank,” said Scott Agrigo assistant special agent in charge of counterterrorism in West Virginia.

Agrigo recommends if you do begin an online relationship, do a background check using photos and information to verify that the person you are talking to is who they say they are.

If not, he recommends you cut contact immediately. Here are some other tips from the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office.

Only use reputable, nationally-recognized dating websites; however, be aware that scammers may be using them too.

Research photos and profiles in other online search tools and ask questions.

Never provide your financial information, loan money, nor allow your bank accounts to be used for transfers of funds.

Do not allow attempts to isolate you from family and friends.

Do not blindly believe the stories of severe life circumstances, tragedies, family deaths, injuries, or other hardships geared at keeping your interest and concern.

If you are planning to meet someone in person you have met online, meet in a public place and let someone know where you will be and what time you should return home.

If you are traveling to a foreign country to meet someone check the State Department’s Travel Advisories beforehand ( http://travel.state.gov/ ), provide your itinerary to family and friends, and do not travel alone if possible.

If you are a victim who has already sent money, immediately report the incident to your financial institution, file a complaint with the Internet Crimes Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov), and contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.