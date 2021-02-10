Advertisement

Grade eligibility requirement for extracurricular activities waived

West Virginia State Board of Education Meeting
West Virginia State Board of Education Meeting(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Superintendent of Schools has temporarily waived the grade eligibility requirement for participation in extracurricular activities.

During the West Virginia Board of Education meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Clayton Burch discussed the waiver he approved, which applies to state’s current policy, requiring students to have a 2.0 GPA to participate in extracurricular activities.

The waiver allows students who do not have the 2.0 GPA to participate in extracurricular activities until March 19. At that time, those students’ academic eligibility will be reviewed to determine whether they now meet the requirement.

Superintendent Burch cited research on the impact of participation in extracurricular activities as a reason for the waiver. He says students involved in extracurricular activities experience increased social and emotional well-being, higher academic achievement and improved focus and concentration.

Burch says because of the importance of academic achievement and mental health of students, as well as the positive impacts of participation in extracurricular activities, he has granted a limited waiver to the 2.0 rule in Policy 2436.10 sections 3.1.a.4. and 3.1.a.5.

The Board did not have to vote on the waiver, because they previously gave the State Superintendent the authority to approve waivers related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
WV DOH hiring
W.Va. Division of Highways hiring, some positions are local
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
funeral attendance
Behind the mask: WV Batman says he has a similar story to Braxton County three-year-old boy who died-now inspiring others through his children’s book
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announces resignation, DOJ expected to ask Trump appointed U.S....
U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announces resignation, DOJ expected to ask Trump appointed U.S. attorneys to resign
West Virginia Celebrates 211 Day
West Virginia Celebrates 211 Day
Valentines Romance Scams
Valentines Romance Scams
UPDATE: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morgantown woman
UPDATE: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morgantown woman