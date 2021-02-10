Harrison County road to close for bridge repair until Feb. 26
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WV DOH) advises drivers Harrison County Rt. 34 will close Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. at mile maker 2.67.
This route is also known as Laurel Park Rd.
The DOH says the closure will be until Feb. 26, and the expected daily hours of closure are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The closure is due to repair work on the work on the bridge that spans Browns Creek.
.Detour routes are as follows: Harrison CO 34/1, Harrison CO 25/3 & Harrison CO 25.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.