Health officials report 429 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 25 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 429 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 125,951.

223,850 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 111,457 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 25 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,175.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Upshur County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 101-year old female from Mingo County, a 25-year old male from Jefferson County, a 35-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Monongalia County, a 41-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Wayne County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old female from Monongalia County, a 99-year old male from Putnam County, a 62-year old male from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Logan County, an 83-year old male from Wayne County, an 89-year old female from Jackson County, a 74-year old female from Monongalia County, a 61-year old female from Harrison County, a 61-year old male from Mercer County, a 56-year old male from Morgan County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from McDowell County, a 64-year old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, and an 86-year old female from Upshur County.

“The loss of more West Virginians is truly heartbreaking,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to prevent this deadly virus.”

DHHR officials said 14,076 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 362 patients are currently hospitalized, 97 patients are in ICU, and 47 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,305), Boone (1,496), Braxton (760), Brooke (1,950), Cabell (7,381), Calhoun (217), Clay (363), Doddridge (439), Fayette (2,519), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,329), Hampshire (1,454), Hancock (2,542), Hardy (1,243), Harrison (4,674), Jackson (1,622), Jefferson (3,462), Kanawha (11,513), Lewis (941), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,575), Marion (3,529), Marshall (2,931), Mason (1,717), McDowell (1,309), Mercer (4,038), Mineral (2,545), Mingo (2,034), Monongalia (7,441), Monroe (913), Morgan (895), Nicholas (1,112), Ohio (3,499), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (572), Preston (2,468), Putnam (3,996), Raleigh (4,412), Randolph (2,299), Ritchie (587), Roane (477), Summers (684), Taylor (1,046), Tucker (477), Tyler (598), Upshur (1,600), Wayne (2,508), Webster (279), Wetzel (1,041), Wirt (336), Wood (6,754), Wyoming (1,677).

