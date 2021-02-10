Jackie “Jack” Nelson Garton Jackie “Jack” Nelson Garton, 88, of Jane Lew, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 8, 2021. He passed under the compassionate care of Nella’s Nursing Home in Elkins. He was born in Jane Lew on March 14, 1932, a son of the late Brennie Orville and Iris Maude Wymer Garton. On April 6, 1957, Jack married the love of his life, Betty Lou Swisher. He missed Betty dearly after her passing on March 5, 2011, but they have been reunited to share eternity. In addition to his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by nine siblings: James, Robert “Bob”, and William “Bill” Garton, Barbara Lilly, Wanda Powers, Anita Greaver, Lila Flesher, Ronald Garton, and Helen Jett; and two infant siblings, Margaret Diane and Patricia Ann Garton. Jack is survived by two sons: Ricky Nelson Garton and wife, Nancy, of Jane Lew, and Jackie Ray Garton and companion, Stacey Muzzy, of Fairmont; three grandchildren: Brent, Matthew, and Eric Garton; five great-grandchildren; two siblings: Rudy Garton and wife, Betty, of Sandusky, OH, and Ed Garton of Sandusky, OH; several nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law, Diane Schultz and husband, Joe, of Massillion, OH; and one brother-in-law, Larry Rollyson and wife, Linda, of Kent, OH. After graduating from Jane Lew High School in 1951, Jack joined the United States Army and served his country proudly. He advanced quickly and obtained the title of Sergeant by the time he was discharged from active duty. Jack then entered the Army Reserves and was later a First Sergeant of the 363rd MP Company out of Weston/Jane Lew. While serving in the Army, Jack became an auto mechanic. Once discharged, he was employed for over 40 years with A & D which later became Ballard Chevrolet. Later in life, Jack was a member of the American Legion and the Lewis County Honor Guard. He was very proud of his time serving his country and treasured his opportunity to honor his fellow veterans. Jack was very civic-minded and was always volunteering his time to help others. He often trimmed and mowed grass for his neighbors and would give you the shirt off his back. Jack was also a trustee for the First United Methodist Church of Jane Lew where he attended for many years and a previous member of the Jane Lew Fire Department. His giving and caring nature will be forever missed by all who knew him. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ronald C. Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew with full military honors accorded by the United States Army. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Jackie “Jack” Nelson Garton and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

