BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John R. “Jack” Hickman, Sr., 86, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on December 15, 1934, a son of the late Thomas and Agnes Schultz Hickman and step-son of the late Margaret Hickman. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Marie Kern Hickman, whom he married on March 22, 1953; two daughters, Jemi Weisenberger and her husband Jim of Clarksburg and Joni Childers and her fiancé Steve Junkins of Salem; five grandchildren, Jimmie Joe Weisenberger, Joshua Childers, Jason (Kelli) Weisenberger, Jennifer Childers and Jonathan Weisenberger; 11 great grandchildren, Torie Childers, Gunner Childers, Julie Holcomb, Raiden Childers, Tiara Weisenberger, Allie Holcomb, Payton Weisenberger, Sterling Holcomb, Baylee Weisenberger, Lillie Weisenberger and Jayden Weisenberger; one sister, Vada Hickman; two sisters-in-law, Sharon McKnight, Shirley (Darrell) Runyon and Ada Hickman; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by one son, John “Jackie” Hickman; two brothers, Tommy and Bill Hickman; and one sister, Betty Vanscoy. Jack was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and retired as Assistant Manager from G. C. Murphy. He loved playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and took great pride in his gardening and his flowers. He also enjoyed going to the mountains to see the wind turbines that his grandson Josh helped build. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Reverend Kevin Bender officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

