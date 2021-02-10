Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! The messy winter weather has begun over our area. Snow began falling around noon for most of us. The National Weather Service continues to update its Advisories and Warnings for the area. There has been a lot of uncertainty on exactly how much snow, the possibility of icing, and the timing of this storm plays out. For our area, we a most likely looking at snow accumulations of 2-4 inches, with the possibility of up to 1/10th of icing by Thursday morning. Please continue to monitor the NWS local sites for the most updated information on these alerts for your area and download the WDTV5 First Alert Weather app, for your most up to date forecasts and alerts. Once this phase of the storm ends on Thursday morning, we will see another influx of snow from Thursday evening into Friday morning. This will give us another several inches of accumulation also. Saturday looks to be a rainy day with the possibility of a wintry mix in the higher elevations with Sunday staying mostly cloudy.

Tonight: Cloudy and snowy: Low 25

Thursday: Snow ends early, begins again late: High 32

Friday: Snow ends early: High: 37

Saturday: Rain late: High: 37

