Lena “Mildred” (DeMoss) Markley Lena “Mildred” (DeMoss) Markley, age 82 of Beaumont Road, Grafton, WV passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 20, 1938 in Thornton, WV a daughter of the late Elman Francis DeMoss and Jessie Murl (Bucklew) DeMoss. She is survived by two daughters, Mildred Wilmadean Carlyle of Grafton and Jessie Sue “Boo” Spiker and husband Clarence of Romney; one son, James “Bubbie” Markley of Grafton; seven grandchildren, Christopher Carlyle, JoAnn and Lacy Charlton, Timmy Markley, Jessie Watts, JoAnn Dalrymple, and Clarence Spiker II. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mildred was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Junior “Bud” Markley; one sister, Bessie Austin; three brothers, Noah DeMoss, Ray DeMoss, and Paul DeMoss. She worked at the Flemington Greenhouse for several years, and attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Grafton and also a small country church in Thornton. Mildred enjoyed fishing, camping, going to auctions, her family and friends and her pets. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Friday, February 12, 2021 and from 7:00 -9:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Bluemont Cemetery in Grafton. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

