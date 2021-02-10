BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Louis Anthony “Lou” Aragona, II, 63, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. He was born in Clarksburg on March 29, 1957, a son of the late Louis Anthony Aragona and Janice Marie Spenia Aragona. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Marie Bork Aragona, whom he married on June 20, 1992; two sons, Louis Anthony Aragona, III and his wife Chandler of Charleston and Nicholas “Nick” Alexander Aragona and his wife Ashley of Bridgeport; one sister, Frances Ann Wagner and her husband Paul of Shinnston; and several nieces and nephews. Lou was the Executive Director of the Clarksburg Harrison Regional Housing Authority for over 25 years. He served as President of the Board of Directors of Central WV Community Action and was President and a founding member of the North Central WV Coalition on Homelessness. Lou also served on the board of directors at Information and Referral and Criss Cross and the WV Association of Housing Authorities Board. He was previously involved with the WV Italian Heritage Festival and was a member of the All Saints Catholic Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30pm to conclude the visitation. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

