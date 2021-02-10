Mill Creek Woman Steals a Car, Leads Police on Wild Chase

Mill Creek, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mill Creek woman has been charged with “Fleeing in vehicle, with reckless indifference” after she stole a vehicle and led police on a chase through Randolph County on Tuesday.

Stevie Fox, 33 - years old, was apprehended by Randolph County Sheriffs shortly after 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police report, Fox was spotted in the stolen car and confronted by a woman an hour before at Fox’s Lumber in Mill Creek. Fox drove off after doing donuts in the parking lot.

Around 1:30 P.M. the same afternoon, officers found the car at the intersection of Routh 219. When they tried to get out and approach the vehicle Fox sped off. Heading south during the chase, officers say she reached speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour before she abruptly turned around and headed back north.

Police say Fox passed traffic along the center line and over in the oncoming lane heading towards Huttonsville. Approaching the intersection of Routh 219 and Route 250 she struck a tractor trailer and veered off into a yard.

According to the report, her car, now out of fuel, slowed to a stop. Officers exited their cruisers as Fox tried to make an escape. Officers broke the window of her car and wrestled her to the ground. Fox met the officers with a volley of kicks to their chest and legs. Even after pepper spray was deployed multiple times, Fox was still able to attempt to punch an officer in the face.

Fox was ultimately subdued, put in restraints, and taken to Davis Medical center for clearance. Shortly thereafter, Fox was finally taken to Tygert Valley Regional Jail.

Fortunately, none of the officers involved, or residents of the neighborhoods the chase took place in, were harmed this afternoon.

